Dream11’s Harsh Jain says no layoffs or fear of ED probe | Delhi 5-star rates jump 70% for Putin visit, hitting Rs 85,000–Rs 1.3 lakh

Responding to Storyboard18's query, Jain said the company is open to scrutiny if required by regulators. “If anyone has to probe, they will probe. And that’s okay. The government has the right to investigate if they find something wrong. Our job is to make sure we’re doing the right things , and we believe we have,” he stated.

'Done Everything by the Book':Dream Sports rules out layoffs as Harsh Jain backs good governance

Dream Sports co-founder and CEO Harsh Jain addressed concerns surrounding Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigations into online gaming and fantasy sports companies, asserting confidence in the organisation’s governance and compliance standards.

Without naming any companies that have recently faced raids, Jain emphasised that Dream Sports has “done everything by the book” and has no reason to be worried.

Adani Group invites pitches for ₹500–600 cr integrated media mandate as it restructures communication strategy

The Adani Group has reportedly floated an open request for proposal (RFP) to invite pitches for a comprehensive media mandate estimated at Rs 500–600 crore, signalling a major realignment of its communication and media planning approach.

The group is seeking a single partner to consolidate and centrally manage responsibilities across print, digital, social media, outdoor and influencer platforms.

Delhi 5-star tariff jumps 70% overnight: Luxury hotel rates soar to ₹85,000–₹1.3 lakh from ₹50,000–₹80,000 for Putin visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to New Delhi, his first since the Ukraine conflict began, is driving a financial impact in the national capital's luxury hotel sector. Five-star hotels in central Delhi, including Taj Palace, Taj Mahal, Oberoi, Leela, and ITC Maurya, report being fully booked for the weekend. The average room tariff saw an increase, jumping from a previous range of Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000 to a new range of Rs 85,000 to 1.3 lakh starting Thursday, according to hotel officials.

Putin is scheduled to occupy the 4,700-square-foot “grand presidential suite” at the ITC Maurya, a residence previously hosted by US Presidents Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Bill Clinton. The two-bedroom suite features a reception area, living room, study, 12-seater private dining room, mini-spa, and gymnasium.

Harsh Jain says Dream Sports has “moved on from gaming” as it launches new fan engagement platform

Dream Sports Co-founder and CEO Harsh Jain announced a major strategic pivot for the company, unveiling a new fan engagement and second-screen sports entertainment platform designed to transform how fans watch matches together online.

Speaking at a press interaction at the company’s Mumbai office, Jain said Dream Sports has “moved away from gaming altogether,” focusing instead on building a virtual fan community experience that allows users to watch matches alongside creators, influencers and fellow supporters.

Sapphire Foods–Devyani International set for merger to consolidate KFC, Pizza Hut India ops: Report

US-based KFC and Pizza Hut franchise operators Sapphire Foods and Devyani International are reportedly set to merge their businesses.

According to a CNBCTV18 report, Sapphire Foods is likely to merge into Devyani International, with Devyani remaining the listed entity. The deal aims to bring all KFC and Pizza Hut operations in India under a single umbrella.

Sapphire Foods, established in 2015, is a franchisee of Yum! Brands and operates 997 restaurants across India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Its portfolio includes 529 KFC outlets, 457 Pizza Hut restaurants and 11 Taco Bell outlets.

First Published on Dec 4, 2025 5:13 PM