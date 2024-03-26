Fulcrum Digital ropes in Sathish Raghunathan as chief financial officer

Sathish Raghunathan joins Fulcrum Digital as chief financial officer (CFO). Previously, he was the CFO at Kin + Carta.
Raghunathan joined Citibank India as a financial analyst and then joined Wipro Limited as senior financial manager. He held different positions in various capacities throughout his 15 year stint at Wipro. As the CFO of datacenter and cloud services, Raghunathan managed controllership, FP&A, shared services and Gglobal procurement teams. He was the owner of the P&L driving profitability and cost rationalization initiatives.
He is skilled in financial strategy, planning and financial management, mergers & acquisitions, financial reporting, finance operations and financial accounting.