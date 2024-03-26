comScore            

      Fulcrum Digital ropes in Sathish Raghunathan as chief financial officer

      Previously, Sathish Raghunathan was the CFO at Kin + Carta.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 26, 2024 2:49 PM
      Sathish Raghunathan is skilled in financial strategy, planning and financial management, mergers & acquisitions, financial reporting, finance operations and financial accounting.

      Sathish Raghunathan joins Fulcrum Digital as chief financial officer (CFO). Previously, he was the CFO at Kin + Carta.

      Raghunathan joined Citibank India as a financial analyst and then joined Wipro Limited as senior financial manager. He held different positions in various capacities throughout his 15 year stint at Wipro. As the CFO of datacenter and cloud services, Raghunathan managed controllership, FP&A, shared services and Gglobal procurement teams. He was the owner of the P&L driving profitability and cost rationalization initiatives.

      He is skilled in financial strategy, planning and financial management, mergers & acquisitions, financial reporting, finance operations and financial accounting.


      First Published on Mar 26, 2024 2:15 PM

