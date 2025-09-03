Havas India elevates Anupama Ramaswamy to Managing Director & CCO

ADVERTISEMENT
Havas India has elevated Anupama Ramaswamy to the position of managing director and chief creative officer.
In a note, she shared, "Charged and humbled by the faith Havas and Rana have placed in me. Leading Havas India as Managing Director & CCO is a privilege, but more importantly, it is a responsibility to build a culture where ideas win, people thrive, and coming to work is actually fun. Fast, Fearless, Futuristic — that’s the ride ahead."
Ramaswamy began her career at FCB Ulka as art director and was then roped in by Rediffusion Y&R as senior art director. Having held positions at Euro RSCG and then at Lowe Lintas, Ramaswamy was appointed by JWT as senior creative director and associate vice president.
At Cheil Communications, Ramaswamy was the executive creative director. At Dentsu Creative, as the managing partner and national creative director, Ramaswamy oversaw the creative product, managed key client relationships and met business targets. H
She headed the creative mandate for both Delhi and Bangalore for key clients like Maruti Suzuki, Ikea, Vivo, Subway, Paytm, Hindustan Times, Unicharm, Hamdard, etc. Ramaswamy worked on the digital and content strategy, handled the social media pages, crafted Hero, Hub and Hygiene ideas and manoeuvered the agency towards integration and using cross agency strengths for key clients.
She joined Havas Group in 2022 as chief creative officer at Havas Worldwide India.