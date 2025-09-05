Michael Tabtabai named OpenAI’s first global VP of creative

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI has appointed seasoned advertising and brand leader Michael Tabtabai as its first global Vice-President of Creative, a newly established role that underscores the company’s increasing focus on marketing, storytelling and brand building.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Tabtabai most recently served as VP Creative at cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, a role he held for more than three years. Alongside his professional career, he is also the founder of the non-profit organisation Leave it on the Road, which he has run for 12 years.
Tabtabai’s creative career spans more than a decade at some of the most prominent agencies and in-house teams. He was Executive Creative Director at Google Brand Studio between 2015 and 2022, and Creative Director at Wieden+Kennedy Portland from 2011 to 2015. His professional website highlights a portfolio of work spanning brand campaigns and global creative leadership.
Confirming his appointment in a LinkedIn post, Tabtabai expressed enthusiasm about his move to OpenAI. “I am very excited to begin this next chapter at OpenAI. (Re)uniting with Kate Rouch, Gary Briggs, Zach Stubenvoll, Sarah Russell, Ali Layng and so many others is a dream come true. It’s only been a few days and yet I’m already blown away by the people and the possibilities,” he wrote.
The hire marks another step in OpenAI’s efforts to expand its global marketing and communications capabilities as talent war intensifies in the generative AI space.