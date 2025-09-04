UTI AMC elevates CIO Vetri Subramaniam as next CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
UTI Asset Management Company Ltd. (UTI AMC) on Thursday announced the elevation of Vetri Subramaniam, the company’s current Chief Investment Officer, to the position of Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer. He will succeed Imtaiyazur Rahman, who will step down as MD & CEO at the close of business on January 31, 2026. Subramaniam will officially take charge from February 1, 2026, and will serve as “MD & CEO Designate” with immediate effect.
“Rahman, a UTI veteran since 1998, has been leading the company since 2018 and successfully oversaw its transition to a listed entity. He guided UTI through a period of rapid growth and expansion. Mr. Rahman will continue to serve as Strategic Advisor to the MD & CEO from February 1, 2026, to June 12, 2026, ensuring a seamless succession,” said DK Mehrotra, Chairman of the Board.
Reflecting on his decision, Rahman said: “After thoughtful reflection and with full confidence in our next generation of leadership, I believe the time is right to pass the baton. As February 1 marks the foundation day of UTI AMC, I found it a meaningful moment to hand over leadership and assume the role of Strategic Advisor until June 12, 2026, to ensure a smooth and supportive transition. I am confident that Vetri Subramaniam is the right leader to guide UTI AMC into its next chapter.”
Subramaniam, who joined UTI AMC in 2017 and became CIO in 2021, expressed gratitude at his appointment: “I am honoured by the trust the Board has placed in me. Under Mr. Rahman’s leadership, we achieved significant progress as a listed company, and I was privileged to be part of that journey. I am energised to lead this exceptional team in helping our customers achieve their financial aspirations while delivering sustained value for our shareholders and stakeholders.”
Rahman, the first internally selected CEO of UTI AMC, has played a pivotal role in the firm’s transformation over the past seven years. Under his leadership, the company’s market capitalisation has crossed Rs 18,000 crore—a threefold increase since its listing in 2020. UTI said that under Rahman's tenure the company evolved from being an Indian asset manager into a global investment player, expanding its reach into Europe and the US. The group’s assets under management surged to Rs 21.93 lakh crore in 2025 from Rs 3.99 lakh crore in 2019.