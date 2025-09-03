OpenAI acquires Statsig; appoints Indian-origin engineer Vijaye Raji as Applications CTO

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI has named Indian-origin engineer Vijaye Raji as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Applications. This announcement coincides with the company's acquisition of Statsig, a platform known for powering A/B testing and feature flagging.
Raji, who founded Statsig and served as its CEO, will report to Fidji Simo, CEO of Applications at OpenAI. In his new role, he will oversee product engineering for key products, including ChatGPT and Codex. Raji's responsibilities will cover core systems and product lines, including infrastructure and integrity.
With over a decade of experience in building large-scale consumer products, including his previous role at Meta, Raji's appointment is seen as part of OpenAI's strategy to strengthen its application development.
"Vijaye has a remarkable record of building new consumer and B2B products and systems at scale," said Fidji Simo. "He’s joining at a time when our models are opening entirely new ways to build, and his leadership will help turn that progress into safe applications that empower people."
In a statement, Raji described the appointment as "an extraordinary opportunity" to contribute to OpenAI's mission. "The journey with Statsig has been deeply gratifying, leading me to this moment and giving me conviction that we will continue helping teams ship better software every day," he said.
Statsig, which has already been involved in OpenAI's development processes, is expected to further accelerate the company's product development. Following the acquisition, Statsig employees will join OpenAI while continuing to operate independently from Seattle. The integration will be gradual, with a focus on maintaining stability for existing customers while strengthening the applications ecosystem.