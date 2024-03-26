comScore            

      GroupM's Mindshare appoints Priyadarshi Banerjee as principal partner - content+ (Unilever)

      Priyadarshi Banerjee, previously was the vice president - account management at Kofluence.

      During his stint at Future Group India as marketing manager - Ack Media, Priyadarshi Banerjee held entrepreneurial responsibilities including setting up and leading the direct-to-consumer sales & marketing efforts for the licensed businesses of National Geographic, Bloomberg Businessweek and Forbes International.

      Mindshare, the media arm of GroupM has appointed Priyadarshi Banerjee as principal partner/ lead - content+ (Unilever).

      He began his career at Airports Authority of India, and went on to work across HSBC Global Banking and Markets, Wipro Digital Operations and Platforms, Thomas Cook Group, Wunderman Thompson, Bennett Coleman and Co, Readers Digest, Future Group India, One Digital Entertainment and Neoma Ventures.

      He set up the entire direct-to-consumer channel, both offline and online, for consumer goods, published products and children's entertainment. He led marketing, operations and consumer services teams. He handled multiple brands (owned, licensed and outsourced) in the direct & online catalogue business, and set up focused functions like campaign analytics, database management, creative strategy, lead generation, lead management and customer acquisition.


