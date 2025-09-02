Flipkart names Balaji Thiagarajan as Chief Product & Technology Officer

ADVERTISEMENT
Walmart-owned Flipkart has appointed Balaji Thiagarajan as its new Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO), Moneycontrol reported. The appointment signals a strong push to enhance the e-commerce giant’s AI and technology capabilities.
The announcement, shared internally by CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, comes at a time when Flipkart is aiming to future-proof its platform and expand cutting-edge AI applications across its operations.
Thiagarajan, who brings over 25 years of experience with tech giants including Google, Microsoft, Uber and Yahoo, will lead Flipkart’s core tech team, encompassing key leaders like Ramesh Gururaja, Sandhya Kapoor, Bharath Chinamanthur, Amit Sachan, and Gaurav Mathur. Krishnamurthy emphasized that his deep expertise in AI would help Flipkart accelerate AI adoption, modernize tech architecture, and drive innovation at scale.
An accomplished technologist, Thiagarajan holds nine U.S. patents and advanced degrees from Syracuse University and the Wharton School. He was most recently the founder and CEO of Kasu.ai, a U.S.-based startup that developed AI-driven business process automation strategies.
The move reflects Flipkart’s strategy to strengthen its technology leadership amid rising competition in India’s e-commerce and digital innovation space, leveraging AI not only for operational efficiency but also for personalized customer experiences, smarter logistics, and scalable solutions across the platform.