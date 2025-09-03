Spotify elevates Neha Ahuja to Director - Growth, JAPAC

ADVERTISEMENT
Neha Ahuja, who led Spotify as director, head of marketing, India has been elevated to director - growth, JAPAC.
In a note, she shared, "In this role, I’ll be leading growth across Japan, Korea, Australia, and Southeast Asia — helping drive the organic expansion of Free and Premium users. The work spans strategy, marketing, product-market fit, and payments, all guided by data, experimentation, and cultural insight."
Ahuja began her career at Procter & Gamble and was elevated to marketing manager for oral care. Here, she was responsible for driving top line and bottom-line growth for oral care category, and strengthening the market share.
Then, she moved to Vodafone where she was promoted to vice president - marketing and partnerships, where she was responsible for leading brand strategy, communication, digital and associations.
In her previous role at Spotify India, Ahuja was part of the team responsible for launching Spotify in India, working closely with global and local teams to ensure best market fit. She built the local India organisational capability, and led the marketing function, driving consumer growth and engagement year on year, leading the brand to leadership position in four years from launch.
Read More: Govt must carefully consider regulatory changes in Music industry: Spotify's Dustee Jenkins
Read More: Spotify pays over $100 million to podcasters in Q1 2025, reveals creator earnings for the first time