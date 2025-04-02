Grey India appoints Harsh Kapadia as Chief Creative Officer

Grey today has announced the appointment of Harsh Kapadia as Chief Creative Officer (CCO) of Grey India. He will be based in India and report to Grey’s Global Chief Creative Officer, Gabriel Schmitt.

Prior to this, Kapadia was associated with MRM New York (part of McCann Worldgroup), where he served as CCO since 2021.

This strategic hire underscores Grey's commitment to strengthening its creative firepower in the critical Indian market and leveraging his unique blend of local understanding and international best practices. The move to Grey represents a return to the WPP network for Kapadia, who brings valuable experience from his previous tenures at VML and JWT.

"Bringing together the proven leadership of Anusha Shetty with the creative vision of Harsh, whose experience spans the spectrum from cutting-edge AI-driven technology solutions to time-tested traditional advertising, sets Grey India up for an exciting future,” said Sarah Trombetta, Chief Executive Officer, Grey APAC. “This breadth of worldclass expertise will allow us to craft uniquely effective campaigns that resonate with diverse Indian consumers across all platforms and touchpoints."

Kapadia will partner with Anusha Shetty, CEO of Grey India, who brings over 25 years of marketing and advertising experience. Together, they will spearhead Grey India's next phase of growth across its Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore studios, focusing on delivering famously effective creative solutions that resonate with local audiences and achieve global impact.