MakeMyTrip announces key leadership changes, Mohit Kabra elevated to Group COO

MakeMyTrip, India's leading online travel company, today announced strategic changes to its leadership team with the elevation of Mohit Kabra to Group Chief Operating Officer and the appointment of Dipak Bohra as Group Chief Financial Officer. The changes highlight the company's focus on scalable growth and institutional leadership as it continues to strengthen its position in the travel market.

Commenting on the appointments, Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, said, "Mohit's deep understanding of our business combined with his proven track record makes him ideally suited to drive operational excellence across the organisation. Dipak's extensive experience and financial acumen will be invaluable as we continue to both strengthen our market position and explore new growth avenues.”

The company has elevated Mohit Kabra, Group Chief Financial Officer, who has been with the Company for over 14 years and recently joined the Board of Directors, to the position of Group Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect. In this expanded role, Mohit Kabra will oversee day-to-day operations across all business units, implement company-wide operational strategies, and ensure seamless alignment across the organization's diverse portfolio.

Mohit Kabra will continue to report to Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO.