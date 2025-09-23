MakeMyTrip announces key leadership changes, Mohit Kabra elevated to Group COO

ADVERTISEMENT
MakeMyTrip, India's leading online travel company, today announced strategic changes to its leadership team with the elevation of Mohit Kabra to Group Chief Operating Officer and the appointment of Dipak Bohra as Group Chief Financial Officer. The changes highlight the company's focus on scalable growth and institutional leadership as it continues to strengthen its position in the travel market.
Commenting on the appointments, Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, said, "Mohit's deep understanding of our business combined with his proven track record makes him ideally suited to drive operational excellence across the organisation. Dipak's extensive experience and financial acumen will be invaluable as we continue to both strengthen our market position and explore new growth avenues.”
The company has elevated Mohit Kabra, Group Chief Financial Officer, who has been with the Company for over 14 years and recently joined the Board of Directors, to the position of Group Chief Operating Officer with immediate effect. In this expanded role, Mohit Kabra will oversee day-to-day operations across all business units, implement company-wide operational strategies, and ensure seamless alignment across the organization's diverse portfolio.
Mohit Kabra will continue to report to Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO.
Simultaneously, Dipak Bohra has been appointed Group Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Dipak Bohra brings three decades of extensive finance experience to the role, having built his career with leading organizations including a 23-year tenure at Wipro where he successfully led large teams across various finance and investor relations functions. As Group CFO, Dipak Bohra will report to Mohit Kabra and provide strategic leadership to the company's finance, legal and compliance, and investor relations functions. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.