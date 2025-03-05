HDFC Securities names Anand Mathur as CFO

ADVERTISEMENT
Anand Mathur, who led HDFC Bank as head - strategic initiatives, CEO's office, has joined HDFC Securities as chief financial officer.
In a note, he shared, "With a strong focus on financial strategy, operational efficiency and collaborative working style, I’m quite excited to work with the talented team HSL as we ready ourselves to tap opportunities in the broking industry."
Mathur began his career at HDFC Bank as senior manager, and then joined Citibank India as assistant vice president - finance. Then, his innings began at HDFC Bank as vice president, IFRS implementation, finance.