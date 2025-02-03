Hero MotoCorp elevates Ashutosh Varma to CBO - India Business Unit

ADVERTISEMENT
Ashutosh Varma, who led Hero MotoCorp as national sales head, has been promoted to the position of chief business officer - India business unit (IBU) effective May 1, 2025. In this new role, Varma will lead the restructuring of IBU, and focus on accelerating growth, strengthening market leadership and enhancing business agility, stated a media report.
Varma, who holds an MBA in strategic marketing from the Indian School of Business, had started his career at The Timken Company as sales engineer, and was then promoted to national key account manager. Then, he joined Hero MotoCorp in 2009 as senior area manager, first for Bihar, and then Delhi, and was promoted to the position of zonal head, handling the east and west regions.
As the senior area manager for the Bihar region, Varma was responsible for sales, service and spare parts line of businesses. It surpassed business plan in each year of operation leading to growth in market share in rural and increasing network penetration.
