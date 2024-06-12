            

      Hisense India appoints Pankaj Rana as CEO to spearhead strategic initiatives

      Rana will enable Hisense vision of becoming a household name in the country synonymous with innovation and reliability. Last year in April, the company appointed Pranab Mohanty as the CEO.

      By  Storyboard18Jun 12, 2024 9:19 AM
      With over two decades of experience in Sales and Marketing, Business Development, and General Management, Rana will focus on expanding the customer base for Hisense and strengthening brand presence.

      The leading consumer electronics and home appliances company, Hisense India has appointed Pankaj Rana as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With over two decades of experience in Sales & Marketing, Business Development, and General Management, Mr. Rana is a seasoned industry veteran poised to lead Hisense India into its next phase of growth.

      Prior to joining Hisense India, Rana held pivotal roles in shaping the mobile phones and television business across India, South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa with industry giants like LG, Panasonic, Benq, and Reliance Retail.

      As CEO of Hisense India, Rana will spearhead the company's strategic initiatives, focusing on expanding the customer base, strengthening brand presence, and driving overall business growth. His leadership will be crucial in realising Hisense India's vision of becoming a household name synonymous with innovation and reliability.

      Rana, CEO of Hisense India said, "I am excited to work closely with the team at Hisense India to drive innovation, foster growth, and deliver unparalleled value to our customers."

      Steven Li, Managing Director of Hisense India, expressed his confidence in Rana's leadership, stating, "His extensive industry knowledge and leadership acumen will be invaluable as we embark on our journey of expansion and growth in India. With him at the helm, we are poised to achieve new heights of success."

      Hisense is a global technology leader in manufacturing premium televisions and is ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100" TV's in both 2023 and Q1 2024. It is one of the world's leading television manufacturers and the leading TV brand in countries like Australia, USA, Japan, Mexico, and South Africa. With a presence in over 160+ countries, along with 14 manufacturing facilities located in countries like South Africa, Slovenia, Serbia, Mexico, Czech, the company has 18 R&D hubs across the globe and invests 5% of its revenue back into R&D every year.


      First Published on Jun 12, 2024 9:03 AM

