Hisense India appoints Pankaj Rana as CEO to spearhead strategic initiatives

The leading consumer electronics and home appliances company, Hisense India has appointed Pankaj Rana as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With over two decades of experience in Sales & Marketing, Business Development, and General Management, Mr. Rana is a seasoned industry veteran poised to lead Hisense India into its next phase of growth.

Last year in April, the company had appointed Pranab Mohanty as the CEO.

Prior to joining Hisense India, Rana held pivotal roles in shaping the mobile phones and television business across India, South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa with industry giants like LG, Panasonic, Benq, and Reliance Retail.

As CEO of Hisense India, Rana will spearhead the company's strategic initiatives, focusing on expanding the customer base, strengthening brand presence, and driving overall business growth. His leadership will be crucial in realising Hisense India's vision of becoming a household name synonymous with innovation and reliability.

Rana, CEO of Hisense India said, "I am excited to work closely with the team at Hisense India to drive innovation, foster growth, and deliver unparalleled value to our customers."

Steven Li, Managing Director of Hisense India, expressed his confidence in Rana's leadership, stating, "His extensive industry knowledge and leadership acumen will be invaluable as we embark on our journey of expansion and growth in India. With him at the helm, we are poised to achieve new heights of success."