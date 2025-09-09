Today in AI | OpenAI to bring 'Stargate' to India | Google rolls out AI search in Hindi

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

OpenAI in talks with Indian data centre firms and Reliance to bring $500 billion ‘Stargate’ project to India

OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, is in preliminary discussions with several Indian data centre companies and Reliance Industries as it considers bringing its $500 billion global supercomputing project, Stargate, to India, according to a report by The Economic Times.

People familiar with the matter said OpenAI has initiated conversations with Sify Technologies, Yotta Data Services, E2E Networks and CtrlS Datacenters. The talks have covered key considerations such as installed capacities, geographical spread, and power availability. In parallel, OpenAI has been in discussions with Reliance Industries for over six months. Reliance, led by Mukesh Ambani, is building what is expected to be the world’s largest data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Google ends confusion over Gemini AI usage caps with clear daily limits

Google has formally revealed the precise daily usage limits for its Gemini AI application, ending months of speculation over how much output users could generate across different subscription tiers. The update, published in the company’s Help Centre documentation, outlines restrictions for prompts, image generation, and research features.

Free-tier users face the most stringent caps, with just five prompts a day on the Gemini 2.5 Pro model, alongside 100 AI-generated images and five Deep Research reports each month. They are also limited to 20 audio overviews daily, with Deep Research powered by the less advanced Gemini Flash model.

Subscribers enjoy markedly higher allowances. The Google AI Pro plan, bundled with select Google One packages, raises access to 100 daily prompts on Gemini 2.5 Pro—20 times more than free users. Pro subscribers can generate up to 1,000 images daily, produce three videos using the Veo 3 Fast model, and access 20 Deep Research reports a day powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro.

Google rolls out AI-powered search in Hindi and 3 other languages

Google is expanding its AI-powered search feature, “AI Mode,” to five additional languages, including Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean and Brazilian Portuguese, as part of a global push to integrate artificial intelligence more deeply into its core search offering.

The move was confirmed by Robby Stein, Vice President of Product at Google Search, who announced the rollout in a post on X. “AI Mode is now rolling out in 5 new languages around the world: Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Brazilian Portuguese. We saw incredible momentum bringing AI Mode to 180+ countries in English last month,” Stein wrote. He added that the feature uses a custom version of Google’s Gemini 2.5 model to ensure responses are culturally relevant and useful in each language.

Sam Altman's epiphany: Is social media now a 'fake' AI wasteland?

OpenAI CEO and prominent X and Reddit shareholder Sam Altman confessed on Monday that he can no longer distinguish human-written posts from those generated by bots. This "strangest experience," as he described it, came while he was reading posts on a Reddit forum dedicated to a competitor, Anthropic's Claude Code, which was surprisingly filled with praise for his own company's new programming tool, OpenAI Codex.

Altman, an architect of the very technology now blurring the lines of online communication, admitted on X (formerly Twitter) that despite knowing the growth of Codex is legitimate, he "assume[s] it's all fake/bots." He offered a layered analysis of the phenomenon, suggesting that a mix of factors is at play: humans mimicking the "quirks of LLM-speak," the "Extremely Online" crowd's correlated behavior, and "optimization pressure" from social platforms that rewards engagement.