Boult's Varun Gupta crowdsources tagline after GOBOULT rebrand; says 'Drop your tagline in comments, win Rs 25,000'

Consumer electronics brand Boult has officially rebranded itself as 'GOBOULT'. But instead of turning to agencies for its new tagline, the company is throwing the challenge open to the public with cash prize on the table.

In a LinkedIn post on Tuesday, Varun Gupta, Co-Founder of GOBOULT, announced that the brand is inviting users to suggest its next tagline, with the winning entry earning a Rs 25,000 cash reward. “Comment on this post to win Rs 25,000. Yes, straight cash. No coupons, no gift hampers,” Gupta wrote, adding that the chosen line would become GOBOULT’s new brand tagline.

Gupta said the move reflects the brand’s philosophy of co-creation with its community. “We just rebranded from Boult to GOBOULT. A sharper name, a bolder identity, and a bigger ambition. But there’s one thing still open: our next tagline. Instead of locking ourselves in a room with agencies, I’d rather ask the people we build for every single day—you,” he said.