Xpressbees appoints Mohit Sardana as CEO

Xpressbees has appointed Mohit Sardana as Chief Executive Officer – B2C. As per the company, Sardana will be responsible for spearheading the company’s entire B2C operations.
Sardana brings over 20 years of extensive experience in business strategy, operations leadership and digital transformation and has previously served as COO at Zomato’s food delivery business and was part of the leadership team at Blinkit Commerce Private Limited.
Earlier in his career, he held key roles at MakeMyTrip (India) Pvt. Ltd. and Accenture Solutions Pvt. Ltd., driving business growth and operational excellence.
Mohit Sardana holds an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad and a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Jamia Millia Islamia.
Amitava Saha, MD & CEO, Xpressbees, said, “We are delighted to welcome Mohit to the Xpressbees leadership team. His proven expertise in scaling businesses, leading high-performance teams, and driving digital-first transformation will be instrumental in strengthening our B2C operations.”
Mohit Sardana said, “I am excited to join Xpressbees at such a dynamic phase in its evolution. With the rapid growth of the B2C ecosystem in India, I look forward to working with the team to build scalable solutions, enhance customer experiences, and unlock new growth opportunities.”