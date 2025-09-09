Intel's Michelle Johnston Holthaus steps down amid leadership overhaul

ADVERTISEMENT
Intel has announced the departure of another senior figure as part of a wide-ranging leadership shake-up. Michelle Johnston Holthaus, who has spent more than three decades at the semiconductor giant, will step down from her role as chief executive officer of Intel Products.
The company confirmed the news on Monday, 8 September, noting that CEO of Intel Products Johnston Holthaus — who also briefly served as interim co-CEO following Pat Gelsinger’s exit — will remain with Intel as a strategic adviser.
The leadership changes come alongside the creation of a new Central Engineering Group, designed to drive Intel’s growing custom silicon business for external clients. The group will be headed by Srinivasan “Srini” Iyengar, who joined Intel in July from Cadence Design Systems.
Further appointments include Jim Johnson, named senior vice-president and general manager of Intel’s client computing group. Meanwhile, Naga Chandrasekaran, Intel Foundry’s chief technology and operations officer, will assume an expanded role in the unit responsible for developing custom chips for outside customers.
The latest reshuffle underlines Intel’s efforts to reorient its leadership and sharpen its focus on expanding the foundry and custom silicon markets at a time of intensifying competition in the global chip industry.