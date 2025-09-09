Interio by Godrej unveils new brand identity

Interio by Godrej has unveiled its new brand identity. As per the company, the transformation is driven by design led innovation, an omnichannel experience. The rebranding builds on the repositioning strategy announced by Godrej Enterprises Group in 2024.

As per the brand, the new identity is an expression of Interio’s evolution into a modern, aspirational and design led-brand. At its centre is a vibrant coral logo, inspired by the energy of modern India, represented by people who are building, dreaming and doing.

Swapneel Nagarkar, EVP and Business Head, Interio by Godrej, said, “This new identity of ‘Interio by Godrej’ is a powerful expression of its evolution into a strong brand that stands for Moden India, while drawing from the legacy and trust of Godrej. Our campaign ‘Moments That Matter’ shifts the conversation from furniture as a utility to furniture that helps forge genuine connections through everyday moments - with ourselves and with our loved ones.”

The brand campaign, created with Contract Advertising, is built on the insight that a home is more than four walls.

"The 'Moments That Matter' campaign has paved a significant way for all of us at Contract Advertising to create a truly compelling narrative for Interio by Godrej. It was a true pleasure to collaborate with the Interio Team to bring this campaign to life. This new identity is a powerful expression of the brand's evolution, showcasing the brand as truly modern, aspirational, and design-led yet retaining that emotional warmth," said Abhinav Kaushik, Managing Partner - West & Growth Partner, VML India.

Rolling out across TVC, print, digital, OOH, and in-store PoS. The film adopts a slice-of-life, light-hearted narrative through a funny yet relatable family story that shows how furniture helps create memorable moments that helps nurture truly enduring bonds between a family and their home.