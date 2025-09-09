Oracle cuts cloud division jobs after 20-minute Zoom calls

After weeks of speculation across LinkedIn and Reddit, Oracle has confirmed widespread job cuts, with employees in its cloud division told they were being laid off in short online meetings.

According to a Times of India report, the announcements were delivered under the guise of “project update” meetings, leaving staff increasingly anxious every time such an email appeared in their inbox. Oracle employs around 30,000 people in India, many of whom have been working in constant fear of being next.

One affected worker from the database team told TOI that it was over in less than 20 minutes with a Zoom invite, the manager on the call, and the HR representative saying it wasn’t about performance but purely business reasons. Their access was revoked very quickly. The employee added that jobs as we know them don’t exist anymore.

Reports suggest that the job losses affect Oracle’s Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) division, which includes engineering, data centre operations, and AI/ML functions. Cuts are believed to impact staff in both India and the United States.

While Oracle has not disclosed exact numbers, sources cited by Data Centre Dynamics claim that nearly 10% of its Indian workforce may have been affected, with some employees estimating that more than 3,000 people have lost their jobs.