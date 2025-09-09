WhatsApp web users hit by scrolling bug after recent update

ADVERTISEMENT
Millions of WhatsApp Web users reported problems on Tuesday as a bug disrupted the platform’s scrolling function, preventing them from moving smoothly through their chat feed.
The web-based version of the popular messaging app, which links to mobile accounts through the Linked Devices feature, has become a vital tool for professionals who prefer to keep the app open in the background. However, the new glitch is hampering its usability, with users unable to scroll up and down their conversations seamlessly.
Recent weeks have already seen WhatsApp users contend with service interruptions, including a major outage. The latest issue adds to frustrations, with scrolling considered essential to the desktop experience.
Independent checks confirmed the issue: while the mouse scroll worked normally on other websites, it failed to respond on WhatsApp Web, indicating that the bug is confined to the platform. Early indications suggest the problem may have been introduced through a recent update to the web version.
Meanwhile, WhatsApp continues to expand its features, including Status Updates similar to Stories and Snapchat. The company is also testing a feature that will allow users to share updates with select friends and contacts.