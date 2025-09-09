India issues advisory for citizens in Nepal as clashes erupt over social media ban

ADVERTISEMENT
Amid violent clashes in Nepal sparked by the government’s ban on social media platforms, India has issued an advisory urging its citizens living there to remain cautious and follow local guidelines.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was “closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives.” The ministry expressed condolences to the families of those killed, wished a speedy recovery to the injured, and called for calm.
“As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue,” the MEA said. It also confirmed that Indian nationals in Nepal should adhere strictly to instructions issued by Nepali authorities, who have imposed curfews in Kathmandu and several other cities.
The unrest followed Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s government’s controversial move to block 26 social media apps, including WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram. The ban triggered widespread protests that turned violent, claiming multiple lives.
In a bid to defuse tensions, the Nepali government has since lifted the restrictions, with AFP reporting that the platforms are now functioning normally. However, scattered reports of fresh clashes in Kathmandu continue to surface, though there has been no official confirmation so far.
The developments highlight both the fragile state of Nepal’s political landscape and the ripple effects for regional partners like India, which is balancing its role as a concerned neighbour with the need to safeguard its citizens abroad.
