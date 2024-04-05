Honda Cars India appoints Ryuto Shimizu as director - marketing and sales

Honda Cars India has appointed Ryuto Shimizu as director - marketing and sales. Shimuzu takes over Yuichi Murata, who has moved on to Honda Mexico. Previously, he was associated with Honda Automobile (Thailand) where he was in-charge of business planning office.
Shimuzu, who has been associated with Honda for over 25 years, has been a part of several international markets that include Japan, China and Thailand.
He has extensive experience in the domain of sales and marketing which include product planning, overseas operation, business planning etc.