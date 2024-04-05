comScore            

      Paytm's CMO Sumit Mathur quits to join Glanbia Performance Nutrition as country head

      Sumit Mathur led Paytm as chief marketing officer. As country head at Glanbia Performance Nutrition he will oversee India and South Asia markets.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 5, 2024 7:38 AM
      Paytm's CMO Sumit Mathur quits to join Glanbia Performance Nutrition as country head
      Previously, Sumit Mathur was the CMO at Kellogg India and led the overall category strategy/vision and business P&L as part of the South Asia Leadership team for five and a half years. (Image source: LinkedIn)

      Sumit Mathur, who had led Paytm as chief marketing officer, has joined Glanbia Performance Nutrition as country head - India and South Asia.

      Mathur has over two decades of experience, having started his career as area sales manager at FMCG juggernaut Unilever. In a span of 14 years, he held various roles in different capacities at the company where his last position was as the general manager for the ice cream division. Mathur is also a member of the Consumer Complaints Council at The Advertising Standards Council of India.

      Going from FMCG to food to fintech, when he quit Kellogg India Mathur shared some of his learnings that included lessons on building a great team and not taking work or life too seriously.

      "Build a great team and they will move mountains. Building a great team is like moving a mountain. Getting the right people on board, building capabilities & inspiring is a 24*7 job," he said.


      First Published on Apr 5, 2024 7:37 AM

