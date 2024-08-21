Open internet becomes hub for premium content as 76% of Indian consumers step up usage

Young Indian consumers are increasingly gravitating towards the open internet, claims the latest report from the global advertising firm The Trade Desk.

According to the report, nearly eight in 10 users surveyed have increased their time on the open internet, with 76% expecting this trend to continue. At the same time, the open internet has emerged as the primary destination for premium content.

The open internet—which includes over-the-top (OTT) and connected TV (CTV), music streaming, online gaming, and news/websites — now reaches an astounding 640 million users across India.

The new research study, 'India’s Engaged Audience: Why the Open Internet is the New Premium,' highlights opportunities to connect with the highly coveted consumer group aged 18 to 34.

Tejinder Gill, General Manager, The Trade Desk, told Storyboard18,“The open internet is quickly becoming the go-to destination for premium content, from the latest movies and TV shows to live sports and trusted journalism."

Gen Z and millennials now see OTT/CTV as offering the best of the open internet. While walled gardens still dominate ad spend in India, the open internet offers marketers the opportunity to connect with highly engaged and attentive audiences, he said.

This isn’t just about reaching more people—it’s about deeper engagement, greater trust, and stronger recall. The open internet is reshaping digital advertising, and it’s only a matter of time before ad budgets follow.

Consumers prefer the open internet for content consumption, as more young adults are engaged when consuming content on the open internet compared to walled gardens.

Findings from the report revealed that platforms on the open internet excel in engagement, with a greater proportion of young adults being most attentive in online games (35%), OTT/CTV and news/websites (34%), all of which outperform social media platforms (30%).

This heightened engagement is driven by how users interact with content.

On the open internet, users actively seek information, shop, or watch content. Conversely, on social media, users lean back, passively scrolling through auto-generated feeds.

Destination for premium content

According to Trade Desk, the open internet has emerged as the primary destination for premium content.

The research showed that 1 in 3 Indians surveyed prefer OTT/CTV as it offers more of their favourite premium content.

This trend is even more pronounced among younger Indians, who indicated they are 27% more likely to choose OTT/CTV over social media platforms for their preferred content. This shift highlights that younger users now view OTT/CTV as offering the best of the open internet.

As digital natives increasingly turn to OTT/CTV for premium content, they also perceive ads on these platforms as more premium. Young adults are 55% more likely to view brands advertising on OTT/CTV as premium compared to user-generated content (UGC) video platforms.

More ad receptiveness

The research further indicates that ads on the open internet, such as OTT/CTV and music streaming are more trusted than those on social media.

Over 4 in 10 find ads on the open internet to be trustworthy. In particular, OTT/CTV stands out as the most trustworthy channel, with young adults 16% more likely to trust ads on OTT/CTV compared to social media platforms.

In terms of ad recall, majority of the open internet platforms outperforms walled gardens, with online gaming leading the charge, followed by news websites and music streaming platforms.