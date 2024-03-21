Jack Daniel's ropes in Gaurav Sabharwal as managing director, India and South Asia

Brown-Forman Corporation, an American-owned spirits company and the owner of Jack Daniel’s, has appointed Gaurav Sabharwal as managing director, India & South Asia.

Sabharwal has over two decades of experience in beverage and consumer goods companies. He has expertise in the alcoholic beverage industry across multiple geographies in Asia, including the Indian sub-continent, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.

He spent over 14 years with Pernod Ricard in a range of leadership roles with a particular focus on driving strategic and transformational projects, including country and business leadership roles in India, Singapore, and Dubai. Before this, Sabharwal worked with Diageo in various commercial leadership roles.

In his new role, Sabharwal will oversee Brown-Forman’s operations in the high-growth and strategic markets of India and South Asia. He will report to Eveline Albarracin, VP, managing director, Brown-Forman ANZPI IMENA Turkiye, and will be based out of Gurugram.

"I am excited to join Brown-Forman and look forward to leading our committed team in one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing spirits markets in the world. Jack Daniel’s is an iconic brand as well as one of the most valuable spirits brands in the world, and we will strive to help consumers in India discover the world of American Whiskeys. Additionally, the recent acquisitions of Gin Mare and Diplomático, along with much loved Woodford Reserve provide a big opportunity for accelerating premium brands from our global portfolio as we aim to step change the business in India,” said Sabharwal.