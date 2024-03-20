Radisson appoints Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Nikhil Sharma as managing director and ASVP, South Asia

Nikhil Sharma, who led Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as market managing director - Eurasia, has joined Radisson Hotel Group as managing director and area sales vice president (ASVP), South Asis, where his role will become effective starting April 1, 2024.

In his new role, Sharma will lead Radisson Hotel Group’s operations in the dynamic South Asia region, which boasts over 165 hotels in operation and development.

At Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Sharma oversaw business development, operations, new openings, and sales and marketing. Before his time at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, he held the position of chief operating officer at Ginger Hotels, brand under the IHCL conglomerate. He was also a founding member of the Lemon Tree Hotel Company and a contributor to the growth of India’s upscale hotel segment.

“Nikhil’s appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening our leadership team and driving strategic growth in South Asia. This region is a key market for us, and with Nikhil’s strategic vision and deep understanding of the industry, we are confident in our ability to further elevate our presence and deliver exceptional experiences to our guests,” said Chema Basterrechea, global president and chief operations officer at Radisson Hotel Group.

“In the past 25 years, Radisson Hotel Group has become synonymous with unparalleled hospitality and delivering memorable moments to millions of guests. We have leveraged the collective efforts of our teams to establish a first-movers advantage that has resulted in the expansion of our footprints in markets that are unique to the Group. We are pleased to welcome a dynamic leader like Nikhil to steer us ahead in this journey and wish him the best for leading Radisson Hotel Group’s next phase of growth in South Asia,” said K B Kachru, chairman, South Asia at Radisson Hotel Group.

“I am thrilled to be part of Radisson Hotel Group and to lead South Asia during this exhilarating period of growth. With a diverse portfolio of brands and hotels, the Group is poised to be the top choice for travelers and asset owners alike. I am grateful for this opportunity to drive innovation, deliver exceptional results, and elevate the brand while creating value for our stakeholders,” said Sharma.