Jupiter Money's CPMO Anuj Rathi to join Flipkart as Cleartrip CEO after Ayyappan R's exit

Walmart-owned Flipkart has roped in Anuj Rathi as the new chief executive of the company's travel platform, Cleartrip, as per industry reports. Rathi is currently the Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Jupiter Money, where he leads the efforts in product management, marketing, design, growth, and analytics.

Interestingly, Anuj Rathi was the first product manager at Flipkart when he joined in 2010, as per his profile. He had the opportunity to help build customer experiences for a digitally emerging India from the ground up, he said.

Prior to joining Jupiter Money, Rathi served as the Senior Vice President of Central Revenue and Growth at Swiggy, where led growth marketing, product management, customer lifecycle management, Swiggy One, merchandising, 3P monetization, design solutions, financial services, partnerships, and Swiggy Labs. The Central Revenue and Growth team was pivotal in driving traffic and building innovative growth levers across multiple categories at Swiggy. He also spearheaded the meat and alcohol delivery categories. During his tenure, Swiggy grew significantly and launched various industry-first offerings such as Swiggy One (previously Swiggy SUPER), Swiggy HDFC credit card, Alcohol delivery, HealthHub, Meat, Gourmet, Swiggy Moments, Instamart, and Swiggy Genie.

Earlier, he worked with Walmart Labs as a Senior Product Manager, focusing on creating a truly multichannel experience for their online photo and pharmacy products.

At Flipkart and later at Snapdeal, he led the Buyer Experience teams, playing a crucial role in shaping how India shops online on both web and mobile platforms.

Rathi is joining Cleartrip to replace Ayyappan R, the current CEO of Cleartrip, who is on his way out after spending over 11 years at the company.