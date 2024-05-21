Flipkart's Prabh Simran Singh quits; Singh was SVP - Customer Growth and Retention, Marketing, Ads

Prabh Simran Singh, Senior Vice President (SVP) of Customer Growth and Retention, Marketing and Ads at Flipkart, has quit the Walmart-owned ecommerce major and is serving his notice period. Singh will be leaving the company in the coming weeks.

Sankalp Mehrotra, Vice President (VP) of Monetisation at Flipkart, is also on his notice period.

Flipkart has seen significant top-level churn in the past few months. The exits include- Sandeep Kohli, SVP and head of data centres; Amitesh Jha, head of marketplace and categories; Bharath Ram, SVP of Growth and Retention; Ayyappan R, Cleartrip CEO; and Dheeraj Aneja, head of fintech and payments.

"Our approach to enabling wealth creation and career planning for all employees has given several individuals the opportunity to pursue the next phase of their careers, which has led to some exits among senior management," CEO Krishnamurthy had said in a note when the senior executives were departing.

While Singh joined Flipkart in August 2022, after stints at Disney Hotstar and Google, Mehrotra has been with Flipkart for over eight years.

Anuj Rathi has been roped in as the new chief executive of Cleartrip, the company’s travel platform. After Cleartrip's former CMO Kunal Dubey's recent departure, Tavleen Bhatia was appointed as its new Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer (CMRO), effective April 1, 2024. Bhatia joined Cleartrip from Flipkart, where she was the head of Growth, Marketing & Monetization for Flipkart Mobiles.

Sandeep Karwa, Vice President, Flipkart Ads, is the newly appointed leader for Flipkart Ads. Karwa has been with Flipkart for over 12 years now after stints with Arvind Fashions and Wildcraft India.