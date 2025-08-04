DLF’s Q1 revenue hits Rs 2,981 cr | SRCC students land big jobs | MIB's new advisory

ADVERTISEMENT
DLF’s Q1 revenue hits Rs 2,981 crore, net profit climbs 19% amid strong housing demand
DLF's Q1FY26 revenue stood at Rs 2,981 crore compared to Rs 1,730 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
520+ job offers, Rs52 Crore in salaries: SRCC students land big jobs with McKinsey, BCG, Blackstone & more
The highest package this year reached ₹36 lakh per annum, while the average stood at ₹9.8 lakh per annum.
Broadcasters must exit Asiasat services by March 31, 2026: MIB advisory
The Ministry has issued this notice to inform all entities permitted under the current “Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Satellite Television Channels in India” that are availing services of these satellites.
Spotify to increase premium subscription rates in select markets from September
The Swedish music streaming giant said the price revision is part of its broader strategy to bolster profit margins amid rising operational costs.
Bharti Airtel’s digital arm Xtelify launches AI and Cloud platforms; signs global telco partnerships
Bharti Airtel’s Xtelify launched Airtel Cloud and an AI-powered telecom platform, offering up to 40% cloud savings. It also partnered with Singtel, Globe Telecom, and Airtel Africa for global deployment.
