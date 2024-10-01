Krishna Khatwani elevated to head of India sales at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

ADVERTISEMENT
In a significant career milestone, Krishna Khatwani has been appointed as the Head of India Sales at Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL), marking a noteworthy chapter in his five-year journey with the company.
Khatwani expressed his gratitude for the growth and learning experiences that have shaped him both personally and professionally during his tenure.
Having taken on four roles within five years at GCPL, Khatwani credits the organization for its dedication to nurturing talent and preparing employees for greater challenges. "A heartfelt thanks to my team mates, colleagues, and leadership for their continued support and confidence in me," he stated, reflecting on his journey.
With over 18 years of sales and marketing experience in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, Khatwani brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role. He has been instrumental in developing and executing competitive strategies across various channels, including modern trade, e-commerce, government, and institutional sectors.
Before joining GCPL, Khatwani served as Regional Manager for Reckitt Benckiser and also worked at Marico. He holds an MBA in Marketing from the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS).