            

      Krutrim's Business Head & VP Ravi Jain steps down

      Previously, Ravi Jain headed Ola Electric as head of strategy.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 15, 2024 8:24 AM
      As the head of strategy at Ola Electric, Ravi Jain led strategy for the Ola Group -- new business development, M&A, partnerships, technology strategy.

      Ravi Jain, who led Krutrim as the business head and vice president has stepped down from his position. During his stint, Jain was responsible for 'getting things done', and was involved in building India's own AI computing stack -- Foundational models (LLMs), AI PaaS & custom silicon, the necessary AI infrastructure for consumers and enterprises.

      Previously, Jain headed Ola Electric as head of strategy. He has worked across Procter & Gamble, VenturEast, GenY Medium, GenY Labs.

      First Published on Oct 15, 2024 8:24 AM

