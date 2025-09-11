            
Larry Ellison overtakes Elon Musk to become world's richest person

The boost came after Oracle's quarterly results smashed Wall Street expectations, with the company reporting a surge in bookings and issuing an aggressive growth outlook for its cloud infrastructure business.

By  Storyboard18Sep 11, 2025 9:00 AM
Larry Ellison (Left), Elon Musk (Right)

Larry Ellison, co-founder, chairman, and chief technology officer of Oracle Corp., has officially become the world's richest person, ending Elon Musk's nearly year-long reign at the top of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as per media reports.

Ellison's wealth surged by an unprecedented $101 billion in a single day, lifting his total fortune to $393 billion as of 10:10 a.m. in New York. Musk now trails behind with an estimated $385 billion. The massive leap marks the one-day increase ever recorded in the index's history.

Oracle shares, which had already risen 45% in 2025, skyrocketed another 41% on Wednesday - the biggest single-day jump in the company's history.

By contrast, Tesla Inc. shares are down 13% this year, denting Musk's wealth despite a proposed record-breaking pay package that could make him the world's first trillionaire if performance targets are met.

Ellison, 81, who co-founded Oracle in 1977, has most of his fortune tied to the company's stock.

His rise to the top marks a new chapter in the billionaires' race, which has seen frequent shifts between Musk, Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, and LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault in recent years.


First Published on Sep 11, 2025 9:00 AM

