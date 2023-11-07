Lava appoints Sunil Raina as the Interim managing director

comScore

Nov 7, 2023
With the successful launch of products like the Lava Agni, Blaze, and Yuva series, Sunil Raina has improved the brand's value proposition for consumers and developed brand loyalty.

By Ashmit Kumar

Indian smartphone maker Lava, on Tuesday, November 7, announced the appointment of President and Business Head Sunil Raina as the Interim Managing Director.

Following the board's approval on Monday, he is expected to assume his position as the Whole Time Director with immediate effect.

Raina has over 20 years of expertise in product development, sales and marketing, strategy, and human resources. He has led a number of Lava's company operations.

With the successful launch of products like the Lava Agni, Blaze, and Yuva series, Raina has improved the brand's value proposition for consumers and developed brand loyalty.

His prior employment history includes positions at top telecom providers in India, including Tata Teleservices, Airtel, Reliance Communications, and Uninor.

The move from Lava comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Hari Om Rai, the former MD and founder of Lava International along with four executives of Chinese mobile manufacturer Vivo Mobiles India in October.

According to the ED, Hari Om Rai was the main conspirator in creating a mesh of companies, circumventing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms and helping Vivo India establish sizable base in India.


First Published on Nov 7, 2023

