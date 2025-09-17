Thomas Cook India chairman Madhavan Menon resigns after over 25 years with company

Travel services provider Thomas Cook (India) Limited on Wednesday announced that Madhavan Menon has resigned as Non-Executive Chairman and Director of the company, effective from the close of business hours on September 17, 2025.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said, “Menon has expressed his desire to move on from the organization and pursue other interests as part of his retirement plans.”

Menon, who has been associated with Thomas Cook India for over 25 years, submitted his resignation to the Board after what he described as “due consideration.”