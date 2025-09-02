Harshjit Sethi resigns as Peak XV MD amid string of senior exits

ADVERTISEMENT
Peak XV Partners Managing Director Harshjit Sethi has stepped down from his position after nearly 10 years with the firm.
During Sethi's tenure, Peak XV (formerly Sequoia Capital India) backed companies such as BharatPe, Sarvam AI, Darwinbox, and several others.
“After a decade at Sequoia India and Peak XV, I’ve decided to leave the firm and explore a new innings. It’s been a journey rich in learning and relationships,” Sethi wrote on social media.
“I have had the fortune of working with founders who turned early conviction into businesses of scale and consequence. Thank you for trusting me to be a part of your journey. To my partners, colleagues, and co-investors, it’s been wonderful building together. I’m grateful for the many friendships that I will carry with me,” he added.
Sethi’s resignation comes close on the heels of several other senior executive exits, including Shailesh Lakhani, Abheek Anand, Shraeyansh Thakur, and Anandamoy Roychowdhary, along with MD Piyush Gupta over the past year.
Last month, the firm’s Chief Product Officer, Anuj Sahai, also stepped down. Sahai had joined Peak XV in 2023 after building a career leading product and monetization strategies at companies such as Flipkart, Ola, Payback, and Yahoo!.
According to a report by DealStreetAsia, Peak XV has reduced the size of its India and Southeast Asia fund by 16% amid the ongoing funding winter.
The firm is now reshaping its investment strategy with a sharper focus on artificial intelligence (AI). Some of its latest AI bets include Metaforms, Abita Health, and SixSense. At the same time, Peak XV continues to carry controversial portfolio companies such as edtech platform Byju’s, fintech firm BharatPe, GoMechanic, and Mojocare—all of which have faced regulatory or operational issues. One of its bets, Zilingo, was shut down completely following management and board disputes, while Indonesia’s eFishery has recently faced scrutiny over financial reporting.