Shark Tank India hits roadblock: High costs, low reach

SonyLIV's marquee show Shark Tank India is facing advertiser disinterest due to high rates and reportedly reduced reach. Experts have criticized Sony Picture Network India's move to limit this season of Shark Tank India only to its OTT platform. Lack of hype and reach for the show has now raised questions around around SPNI's marquee show.

Acko, PokerBaazi and Swiggy Instamart are the co-presenting sponsors, Adani and Jaquar are the co-powered by sponsors while Rayzon Solar, ICICI Direct, Lenskart and Sofy are the partner sponsors for Shark Tank India season 4.

The show was first streamed on January 6 and as per data on January 16, SonyLIV has claimed that this has seen a remarkable 40% surge in Connected TV (CTV) viewership and 22% more users tuning in to watch as compared to the previous season. Additionally, the platform has witnessed a 27% increase in engagement as compared to season 3. This season has witnessed a 100% user growth in 42 Tier 2 markets.

Additionally, experts and marketers argue that Rs 600 Cost Per Mille (CPM=1000 impressions) for a ten-second ad on mobile and Rs 1200 for 10 seconds ad on Connected TV is not only costly but has kept many brands away from advertising.

A top brand marketer on condition of anonymity told Storyboard18 that Rs 600 for a 10-second advertisement is just not worth investing in SonyLIV as compared to other OTT platforms. "I will instead opt for YouTube which is much cheaper and more efficient as compared to SonyLIV. We did advertise on Shark Tank India's previous seasons but this year due to its limited reach, we have opted out."

Citing content pilferage as a concern directly affecting the reach of the show, a senior media agency professional said, "SonyLIV has failed to crack down on piracy of its marquee show. With majority of viewership decline in tier II, III cities. Moreover, the brands are not showing any keenness to invest in the show. Brands cite high prices and low reach behind opting out of the show."

SonyLiv has declined to comment on the questions shared by Storyboard18.

Madhav Kasturia, founder of Zippee, a quick commerce logistics platform, pointed out that due to SonyLIV's crackdown on clips from the show on YouTube and other social media platforms has affected growth of brands featured in the show. "Sony traded mass visibility for OTT subscriptions but forgot that Shark Tank's power lies in its reach. Startups are barely scaling 2x sales. Last year, they were hitting 5-10x." Kasturia says.

A senior media agency professional said, "SPNI should not have limited Shark Tank India to only OTT. The show has a mass appeal and could reach a broader audience through Sony's extensive TV network. While OTT platforms offer convenience, they still need to overcome challenges like limited content libraries and intrusive ads to gain wider acceptance in India. Additionally, removing popular YouTube clips from previous seasons hindered the show's organic reach and engagement."

He also pointed out that piracy concerns and the show's decreased reach is making brands hesitant. He said, "The Indian entertainment industry lost Rs 22,400 crore in 2023 due to piracy, with 51% of consumers accessing content from pirated sources. Streaming services contribute the most to piracy at 63%. While piracy may be less prevalent in larger cities, it's rampant in tier-two and tier-three towns due to the overwhelming number of OTT platforms and a perceived lack of quality content."

Another senior executive from a prominent media agency said, "Shark Tank India's move to OTT highlights the shifting dynamics of content consumption in our market. Traditional TV still commands mass reach, but digital platforms deliver sharper audience targeting, richer engagement, and a more tailored viewing experience. The transition phase naturally brings adaptation hiccups, but it also opens new opportunities for brands to connect with a highly engaged, digital-first audiences."