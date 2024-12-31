Mahesh Narayanan steps down as CMO of Netcore Cloud

ADVERTISEMENT
Mahesh Narayanan has stepped down from his role as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Netcore Cloud.
Narayanan, who joined the company in August 2023, was instrumental in leading the firm’s global expansion efforts and strengthening its leadership positioning. With his deep marketing expertise, he aimed to drive growth and leverage emerging digital trends to fuel the company's success.
A seasoned business leader with over two decades of experience in the digital industry, Narayanan is known for his ability to identify new trends and build successful businesses around them. His tenure at Netcore Cloud coincided with the company’s rapid global expansion, especially with the rollout of cutting-edge technologies.
Before joining Netcore Cloud, Narayanan served as the India Business Head at Grass and has held notable positions at companies like Pocket FM, Google, LinkedIn and Saavn, marking a career spanning over 24 years in the digital sector.