Marico's Q3 profit rises to Rs 406 crore, ad spend up 19%

ADVERTISEMENT
FMCG major Marico, reporting a consolidated profit of Rs 406 crore in Quarter 3 Fiscal Year 2025, increased its advertisement by 19 percent, the company informed the stock exchanges.
In the December quarter of FY 25, the Parachute Oil-making company spent Rs 293 crore on advertisement compared to Rs 246 crore in the same period last fiscal year.
Marico's net sales increased from Rs 2,422 crore in Q3 FY 25 versus Rs 2,794 crore in Q3 FY 24, supported by a recovery in rural sentiment and stable urban consumption.
Domestic revenue was Rs 2,101 crore, up 17 percent YoY, led by price hikes in core portfolios in response to the sharp rise in input costs. Among channels, modern trade (MT) and e-commerce (including Quick Commerce) continued to lead with high double-digit volume growth, Marico said.
Among the slew of products, the company's flagship brand coconut oil witnessed a domestic revenue of 33 percent in Q3. On the other hand, the Saffola edible oils revenue stood at 18 percent with 24 percent value growth. The hair oil segment, comprising brands like Hair & Care, Nihar, Parachute, etc, witnessed domestic revenue of 19 percent with 2 percent value growth only in Q3.
The food segment of the company registered a 31 percent value growth in the same period with an annualized run rate close to Rs 1,000 crore, Marico mentioned in the exchange filing.
The composite revenue share of Foods and Premium Personal Care (including Digital-first brands) in the domestic business stood at 21 percent in nine-month in FY25.
According to the company, the urban demand in the October-December quarter remained stable but the rural business saw a two-fold jump on a year-on-year basis.
Marico's international business upheld its robust broad-based growth trajectory as most of the markets, except South East Asia, delivered in line with expectations. The business has continued to chart a resilient topline and profitability performance despite the impact of currency headwinds in key markets.