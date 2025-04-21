            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • maruti-suzuki-india-promotes-debjyoti-dutta-to-cco-vp-south-east-zone-62688

Maruti Suzuki India promotes Debjyoti Dutta to CCO & VP - South East Zone

Previously, Debjyoti Dutta led Maruti Suzuki India as general manager and commercial business head - South Zone.

By  Storyboard18Apr 21, 2025 12:09 PM
Maruti Suzuki India promotes Debjyoti Dutta to CCO & VP - South East Zone
Debjyoti Dutta joined Maruti Suzuki India in 2004 as a territory sales manager, and headed pre-owned car business for Tamil Nadu.

Debjyoti Dutta, who led Maruti Suzuki India as general manager and commercial business head - South Zone, has been elevated to chief commercial officer and vice president - South East zone.

Dutta began his career at Hero MotoCorp where he held three designations, sales manager, senior sales officer, after sales engineer. Then, he joined Maruti Suzuki India in 2004 as a territory sales manager, and headed pre-owned car business for Tamil Nadu. Then, he was elevated to area sales manager where he looked after the operations of Coimbatore and surrounding territory.

He then went on to hold the designation of general manager and commercial business head - South Zone (Nexa).

In his previous role, Dutta directed business operations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

He led channel and direct B2B sales through a network of 590 outlets. He framed strategies in sync with vision and mission of the company ensuring performance parameters are as per business objectives – budget, P&L figures, acquisition Cost and KPIs.

He partnered with core business operations to increase the company’s footprint, expand market share and expand revenues.


Tags
First Published on Apr 21, 2025 12:01 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Prakash Magdum appointed as MD of NFDC

Prakash Magdum appointed as MD of NFDC

Brand Makers

Sujata Appliances appoints Akshaya Vasishth as CMO

Sujata Appliances appoints Akshaya Vasishth as CMO

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements across Snap, Porsche India, BBDO India, Wavemaker, McCann Worldgroup and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements across Snap, Porsche India, BBDO India, Wavemaker, McCann Worldgroup and more

Brand Makers

Bookstrapping: In a conversation with Scaling Mount UPSC's author Sajjan Yadav

Bookstrapping: In a conversation with Scaling Mount UPSC's author Sajjan Yadav

Brand Makers

Snap names Grace Kao as CMO

Snap names Grace Kao as CMO

Brand Makers

ANI's defamation case against Wikipedia: SC questions HC's direction to remove content

ANI's defamation case against Wikipedia: SC questions HC's direction to remove content

Brand Makers

Ahead of IPO, Flipkart discontinues work-from-home policy, mandates 5-day office attendance

Ahead of IPO, Flipkart discontinues work-from-home policy, mandates 5-day office attendance