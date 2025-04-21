Maruti Suzuki India promotes Debjyoti Dutta to CCO & VP - South East Zone

ADVERTISEMENT
Debjyoti Dutta, who led Maruti Suzuki India as general manager and commercial business head - South Zone, has been elevated to chief commercial officer and vice president - South East zone.
Dutta began his career at Hero MotoCorp where he held three designations, sales manager, senior sales officer, after sales engineer. Then, he joined Maruti Suzuki India in 2004 as a territory sales manager, and headed pre-owned car business for Tamil Nadu. Then, he was elevated to area sales manager where he looked after the operations of Coimbatore and surrounding territory.
He then went on to hold the designation of general manager and commercial business head - South Zone (Nexa).
In his previous role, Dutta directed business operations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
He led channel and direct B2B sales through a network of 590 outlets. He framed strategies in sync with vision and mission of the company ensuring performance parameters are as per business objectives – budget, P&L figures, acquisition Cost and KPIs.
He partnered with core business operations to increase the company’s footprint, expand market share and expand revenues.