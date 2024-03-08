Media mogul Rupert Murdoch gets engaged; 92-year-old set to marry for fifth time

92-year-old media mogul Rupert Murdoch is engaged to his girlfriend, Elena Zhukova and is set to marry for the fifth time. The wedding will be held in California, at Murdoch's vineyard and estate, Moraga, Reuters reported.
A few months ago Murdoch stepped down as chairman of Fox and News Corp, ending a more than seven-decade career at the helm of a global media empire.
The New York Times, which first reported the news, said Zhukova is from Moscow, is 67. She is a retired molecular biologist whom Murdoch began dating in the summer, it added.
