Nestle appoints Laurent Freixe as global CEO, replacing Mark Schneider

The Board of Directors of Nestlé appointed Laurent Freixe, currently Executive Vice President and CEO Zone Latin America (LATAM), as Chief Executive Officer Nestlé S.A., effective September 1. Mark Schneider, Chief Executive Officer, has decided to relinquish his roles as CEO and member of the Board of Directors. Schneider has spent over 8 years with the company, where he has shaped the company’s portfolio, in line with Nestlé’s strategy and with a focus on high-growth categories like coffee, pet care and nutritional health products.
Laurent Freixe joined Nestlé in France in 1986. Since then, he has continuously progressed within the company, assuming various positions of increasing responsibility across different businesses, markets and Zones. He managed Zone Europe during the financial and economic crisis, from 2008 until 2014. He then took over as CEO of Zone Americas, where he accelerated growth. Following the creation of Nestlé’s new Zone structure in 2022, Laurent Freixe was named CEO Zone Latin America, where he has been leading through challenging conditions.
"With his profound understanding of Nestlé’s culture and values, he has led several global corporate initiatives to improve productivity, increase operational efficiency, simplify processes and drive innovation. Additionally, Laurent Freixe is committed to developing future leaders and talents, as evidenced by his active role in the Nestlé Leadership and Training Programs as well as the Nestlé Needs YOUth initiative, which promotes youth employment," Nestle said in a statement.
Paul Bulcke, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, "Laurent is the perfect fit for Nestlé at this time. Under his leadership, Nestlé will further strengthen its position as a dependable, reliable company through consistent and sustainable value creation."
Freixe added, "There will always be challenges, but we have unparalleled strengths, such as iconic brands and products, an unmatched global presence, leading innovation and execution capabilities, and above all, exceptional people and teams. We can strategically position Nestlé to lead and win everywhere we operate."