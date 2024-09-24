Netcore Cloud appoints Siddharth Gopalkrishnan as chief operating officer

Netcore CLoud has announced the appointment of Siddharth Gopalkrishnan as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). This strategic addition underscores Netcore Cloud’s ambition to double its revenue in the next three years and expand its global footprint.

An IIM Bangalore alumnus, Siddharth brings over 16 years of experience from McKinsey & Co., where he led digital initiatives across multiple sectors including ecommerce, automotive, financial services, healthcare, and consumer goods. His deep understanding of both B2B and B2C business models, combined with his hands-on experience in creating and scaling digital-first businesses, uniquely positions him to lead Netcore Cloud’s next phase of innovation toward achieving $200M ARR, while continuing its “Proficorn” track-record.

Speaking on the appointment, Rajesh Jain, Founder of Netcore Cloud and a pioneer in Asia’s dotcom revolution, said “With our sights set on scaling to $200M ARR, Siddharth's leadership will be instrumental in refining our global strategy and enhancing our brand’s value proposition. His dual expertise in consulting and business building is exactly what we need to navigate the next chapter of growth.”

Kalpit Jain, Group CEO of Netcore Cloud, also echoed his excitement about Siddharth's appointment, stating, “Apart from being a dynamic leader, Siddharth’s deep understanding of what it takes to build profitable D2C brands, and leading tech-enabled transformations across sectors where Netcore already has a strong presence, will be invaluable to our journey going forward, as we look to expand our global footprint and deliver exceptional value to our clients and partners.”

Speaking on his new role, Siddharth Gopalkrishnan said, "With Netcore Cloud’s exceptional product suite and AI-powered innovations, we have a unique opportunity to not just lead the MarTech space but redefine it. Having seen this space from a user’s perspective for many years, I see immense untapped potential for brands to leverage platforms like Netcore. I look forward to working closely with the very talented leadership team at Netcore, to build on the current platform and push the boundaries of what’s possible in the realm of customer experience.”