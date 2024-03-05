Nidhi Khare to be Consumer Affairs secretary; takes over from Rohit Kumar Singh

Senior bureaucrat Nidhi Khare was on Monday named the new consumer affairs secretary to succeed incumbent Rohit Kumar Singh who is due to retire this month-end, according to an official order.

Khare, a 1992 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Jharkhand cadre, is currently the Secretary of the Department of Land Resources, PTI reported.

She has been appointed as the officer on special duty in the Department of Consumer Affairs, according to the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.