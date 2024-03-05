comScore            

Nidhi Khare to be Consumer Affairs secretary; takes over from Rohit Kumar Singh

Mar 5, 2024
Nidhi Khare has been appointed as the officer on special duty in the Department of Consumer Affairs, according to the order issued by the Personnel Ministry. (Image source: News18 Hindi)

Senior bureaucrat Nidhi Khare was on Monday named the new consumer affairs secretary to succeed incumbent Rohit Kumar Singh who is due to retire this month-end, according to an official order.

Khare, a 1992 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Jharkhand cadre, is currently the Secretary of the Department of Land Resources, PTI reported.

She has been appointed as the officer on special duty in the Department of Consumer Affairs, according to the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The officer will take over as Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution upon superannuation of Rohit Kumar Singh on March 31, it said.


