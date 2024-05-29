"No gender or education bias here coz we are woke baby": Anupam Mittal on Shark Tank effect

Anupam Mittal, chief executive officer of People Group and Shaadi.com, is one of the most popular Shark Tank India judges and outspoken one. He recently offered his thoughts on the influence of the show on entrepreneurship in the nation on LinkedIn. Mittal emphasised the democratising and inclusive impact of the show, stressing how it has mainstreamed business and elevated it to a conversation subject. Interestingly he shared a few data points that got Internet users thinking.

While speaking about the "Shark Tank Effect", Mittal stressed on "No gender or education bias here coz we are woke baby". He added, "Jokes apart, I think most agree that Shark Tank India has been a catalyst for entrepreneurial change in India. Sure VCs are doing a great job but I believe that it’s Shark Tank that has truly democratized entrepreneurship in the country, made it aspirational and part of family conversations."

He followed up with a few data points: 𝟵𝟭% 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝗡𝗼𝗻-𝗜𝘃𝘆 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗴𝘂𝗲 𝗙𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀. "While most VCs fund Ivy Leaguers, most of STI funding goes to folks like you and me, from regular schools & colleges. This puts entrepreneurship above the realm of education and makes it accessible to everyone."

𝟮𝟲% 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝗮𝘁 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝘄𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻 𝗰𝗼-𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲r: "Even women representation at 26% is an order of magnitude higher than the 9% that we find in the broader ecosystem. This is remarkable because it inspires other women. The story of human beings. A few blaze a trail and others invariably follow, whether it was climbing Mt. Everest or the 1st woman in space."