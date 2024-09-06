Nykaa ropes in Sukhleen Aneja as SVP and Business Head for Kay Beauty

Nykaa, India’s leading beauty and fashion retailer, today announced the appointment of Sukhleen Aneja as Senior Vice President and Business Head for Kay Beauty, Nykaa’s first ever celebrity beauty brand in partnership with Katrina Kaif. Aneja's role will focus on propelling growth for Kay Beauty in International markets on the back of a successful launch in India.
Aneja will also hold responsibility for Nyveda, a brand based on Ayurveda, as well as provide strategic directions for few of the young brands in wellness and personal care.
With over two decades of sales and marketing experiences across organizations like Unilever, L’Oreal and Reckitt Benckiser, she was most recently the CEO of Brands at Good Glamm.
Adwaita Nayar, Executive Director Nykaa, CEO Nykaa Fashion & Head of Owned Brands said, “Sukhleen’s extensive experience in building customer-centric brands will be invaluable as we up our ambition on both brands."
Nayar added, "For Kay Beauty specifically, her strategic vision, along with Katrina’s marketing mind and might, will enable the Rs.150Cr brand to scale to the next level both domestically and internationally".
Launched in 2019, Kay Beauty is a celebrity makeup brand co-created by Nykaa and Katrina Kaif. Reaching sales of over Rs 150 cr annually, Kay beauty is extensively distributed across both online and offline channels including 150+ Nykaa stores and 450+ selective beauty retail outlets across India.
Aneja said she is looking forward to driving growth and innovation in Kay Beauty and Nyveda; "Beauty continues to be under-penetrated in India and that’s where the opportunity lies for creating strong and powerful consumer first brands".