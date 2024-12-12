P&G's Shailesh Sathyanarayanan takes over as Oral Care category leader; Gopalakrishnan Kalianna's assignment changed

ADVERTISEMENT
Shailesh Sathyanarayanan will take over as Category Leader - Oral Care, starting January 1, 2025, as Gopalakrishnan Kalianna gets a new mandate at P&G. Kalianna, who is currently vice president and category head - Oral Care, P&G India, has accepted a change in assignment at P&G effectively immediately.
Sathyanarayanan is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He joined P&G as a fresh hire from campus in 2013 and has spent 12 years with P&G leading transformational projects and delivering outstanding results across different roles and brands in India.
Currently, he leads the Modern Trade Sales Division for P&G India. Prior to this, he was leading the India Grooming business as the Brand Director for Gillette and Braun. He has completed his graduation in Engineering from National Institute of Technology, Nagpur.
Kalianna's pevious roles include Vice President for South West Business Head in India and Senior Director positions, where he led large organizations to achieve significant growth while fostering strong team dynamics and operational excellence. Prior to this, Kalianna held key roles in sales and technical management at Clariant and BASF, underpinned by an MBA in Marketing and Finance from SPJIMR and a B.Tech in Leather Technology from Anna University Chennai.