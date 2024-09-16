            
      PharmEasy CMO Gaurav Verma elevated to chief business officer

      Previously, Gaurav Verma led PharmEasy, an online pharmacy startup, as chief marketing officer.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 16, 2024 1:58 PM
      Gaurav Verma started his career at ITC Foods as assistant brand manager and went on to work across Lenovo, Tata Tea Limited, PepsiCo and Zomato. (Image source: ITLN)

      Gaurav Verma, who led PharmEasy, an online pharmacy startup as chief marketing officer, has been elevated to the position of a chief business officer.

      His skills ranged from strategic marketing management, marketing communications and creative marketer.

      Verma started his career at ITC Foods as assistant brand manager and went on to work across Lenovo, Tata Tea Limited, PepsiCo and Zomato.

      In April, PharmEasy secured Rs 1,804 crore in a funding round that was led by Manipal Education and Medical Group, stated a media report.


      First Published on Sep 16, 2024 1:58 PM

