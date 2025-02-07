Ratan Tata's will shocks inner circle with Rs 500 crore bequest to a mystery man

ADVERTISEMENT
The recently opened will of Ratan Tata has sent ripples through the business community.
It has been revealed that the renowned industrialist has bequeathed a third of his residual assets—estimated by some sources to be in excess of Rs 500 crore—to Mohini Mohan Dutta, as per media reports.
Mohini Mohan Dutta, an entrepreneur originally from Jamshedpur, is well-known in the travel sector. His association with the Tata legacy dates back to when his family jointly owned the travel agency Stallion.
The agency, which was later merged with Taj Services—a subsidiary of the iconic Taj Group of Hotels—in 2013, had seen the Dutta family holding an 80% stake, with the remaining 20% belonging to Tata Industries, the report added.
In addition to his business ventures, Dutta has also served as a director at TC Travel Services, an affiliate of the erstwhile Thomas Cook.