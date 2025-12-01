Ashish Chakravarty joins Garage Worldwide as Partner and Chief Creative Officer

Ashish Chakravarty stated that Garage Worldwide has the hunger and inventiveness of a new-age agency and described it as an environment where bold ideas can thrive.

Garage Worldwide has announced the appointment of Ashish Chakravarty as Partner and Chief Creative Officer, marking a significant addition to the agency’s leadership team. Chakravarty most recently served as Executive Director and India Head of Creative at McCann Worldgroup and previously held the role of Chief Creative Officer at Contract Advertising.

His portfolio spans global brands such as Nestlé, Reckitt, Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Docomo and MetLife, alongside Indian majors including Asian Paints, Air India, Reliance, Emami, Britannia, Dabur and Hero. With more than two decades in the industry, his work has been recognised at leading international and regional award platforms including Cannes Lions, One Show, D&AD, Spikes Asia and Effies, and he is widely regarded as a mentor who has shaped several generations of creative talent.

Reportedly, Chakravarty stated that Garage Worldwide has the hunger and inventiveness of a new-age agency and described it as an environment where bold ideas can thrive, adding that he looks forward to building something distinctive with the team and pushing the boundaries of modern Indian creativity.

Founder of Garage Worldwide, Raj Kamble, said the agency is being built as a place where ideas, innovation and culture meet craft, and added that Chakravarty brings significant creative stature and strategic depth. He stated that having him join as Partner and CCO strengthens the agency’s ambition to deliver modern, transformative work for its clients.

First Published on Dec 1, 2025 9:33 AM